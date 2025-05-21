Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made a rocking entry into the Indian box office. It surpassed expectations during its opening weekend. But Tom Cruise starrer witnessed an unexpected fall on its first Monday. The collections have witnessed another slight dip on day 4. Scroll below for the latest updates.

How much has Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned in India?

Christopher McQuarrie‘s directorial saw a 58% drop on its first Monday, earning only 5.80 crores. The need of the hour is to hold its fort and avoid another further fall. On day 4, it saw another slight drop as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning added an estimated 5.60 crores to the kitty.

The four-day total in India concluded at 46.90 crores. Hopefully, Tom Cruise’s film will maintain its momentum today and cross the 50 crore mark.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 17.50 crores

Day 2: 18 crores

Day 3: 5.80 crores

Day 4: 5.60 crores

Total: 46.90 crores

Now, Tom Cruise’s 4th highest-grossing film in India

It was only yesterday when Mission: Impossible 8 surpassed the lifetime collections of Top Gun: Maverick to enter Tom Cruise’s top 5 grossers of all time in India. Today, it has left behind Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and stolen the #4 spot.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top 5 grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 46.90 crores (4 days) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores

Worldwide Total

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is yet to release in the key markets like the US. It is scheduled to hit the domestic theatres on May 23, 2025. Combining other regions like Portugal and South Korea, the worldwide earnings currently stand at $5.6 million.

