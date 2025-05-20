Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is finally here, bringing the action saga of the past 29 years full circle. The franchise, which—like its eighth and latest installment—was launched on Memorial Day weekend in 1996 to great success, didn’t truly expand on the big screen until its first sequel four years later.

Mission: Impossible 2, the sophomore entry, marked the return of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and Ving Rhames’ Luther, alongside several new additions and Hans Zimmer as the composer. With director John Woo at the helm, the film elevated its action choreography, which largely overshadowed the original’s spy espionage and complex interpersonal dynamics.

While not a critical hit, the movie proved to be a colossal box office success—and one of the biggest in Cruise’s career when adjusted for inflation. In fact, several records it set within the franchise would remain unbroken until 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment.

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible 2 grossed more than $215 million at the North American box office and $546 million worldwide, thus registering as the highest-grossing movie of 2000. This transpired in early June of the year; thus, five months into the new year, decade, century, and even millennium, Tom Cruise had already produced the most successful movie in global ticket sales.

Though its domestic crown slipped in the final month of 2000—surpassed by How the Grinch Stole Christmas (approx. $346 million) and Cast Away (approx. $429 million)—Mission: Impossible 2 still held onto the title of the highest-grossing movie worldwide across the 2000s, the 21st century, and the millennium for 17 months, until Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (approx. $974 million) overtook it in November 2001.

Still, reigning over 15% of the decade, 1.5% of the century, and 0.15% of the millennium at the global box office is no small feat—especially considering that only seven other films can claim the same distinction.

This exclusive club includes early 2000 releases like Next Friday (approx. $59 million), Scream 3 ( approx. $161 million), and Erin Brockovich (approx. $255 million), as well as some of the most-watched films in cinema history—Gladiator (approx. $465 million), Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (approx. $1.1 billion), and Avatar (approx. $2.9 billion).

Like the James Cameron sci-fi epic, the following decade’s Avengers: Endgame (approx. $2.7 billion) also held the distinction of being the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as of the 21st century and the millennium—though only for 19 months, just slightly longer than Mission: Impossible 2. However, unlike the Tom Cruise spy thriller, the Marvel blockbuster never claimed the title of highest-grossing domestic release, which remains with Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (approx. $206 billion).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates from various sources and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

