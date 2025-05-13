As you know, the eighth Mission: Impossible film, titled ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, is all set for its grand theatrical release in the US on 23rd May 2025 and in Indian cinemas on 17th May 2025.

But have you ever wondered whether Tom Cruise is the only actor who has starred in all MI installments, starting from the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996 to the upcoming sequel MI 8? Let us inform you that there is just one more actor who has appeared in all MI films, including The Final Reckoning. Read on to know the actor’s name.

Only One Actor Starred in All Mission: Impossible Films Besides Tom Cruise

The only other actor, besides Tom Cruise, who has acted in all eight Mission: Impossible movies is Ving Rhames. The name rings a bell? He plays the important role of Luther Stickell, Ethan Hunt’s close friend and a computer expert who works for the Impossible Missions Force. In ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ too, Ving Rhames has reprised his role as Ethan Hunt’s confidante.

Ving Rhames’ Other Notable Films

In addition to the Mission: Impossible film series, Ving Rhames has also featured in several other popular films, including Pulp Fiction, Con Air, Dawn of the Dead, and The Wild Robot (voice), among other projects. His next film is an action thriller, titled ‘The Mongoose,’ starring Liam Neeson in the lead role.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Expected Plot & Cast

While specific plot details remain under wraps, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in essential roles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below.

