It’s been 25 years, and let’s be honest: Pulp Fiction might not be the game-changer we once thought it was. Sure, Tarantino’s flick dropped jaws with its non-linear structure, killer dialogue, and mix of violence and humor. But looking back, does it still hold up, or was it just a flashy trick that’s been done a thousand times since?

The whole non-linear storytelling thing was cool back then. Tarantino threw out the rulebook, freshly connecting disconnected stories. But now? It’s not precisely mind-blowing anymore. Every indie filmmaker’s done something like that since.

And let’s talk about that violent humor combo. You’d go from a brutal shootout to a laugh-out-loud joke. Tarantino pulled it off like a pro, but it feels more like a tired formula than a wild innovation today. Shock value isn’t new anymore.

Pulp was a love letter to old-school movies. From the boxer throwing a fight to the gangster with a forbidden love, Tarantino was obsessed with B-movies. The Dick Dale surf tunes and foot fetishes were fun, but it’s not like he invented pop culture references in film. He just did it loud and proud.

Now, about the cast. Pulp gave John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Uma Thurman career boosts, but let’s be honest—Travolta was never really “back.” He was just in the proper role at the right time. Thurman’s iconic Mia Wallace? Half the magic was in her chemistry with Travolta, not just her acting chops.

Looking back, Pulp Fiction isn’t as revolutionary as we gave it credit for. Sure, it kicked off the indie movie wave, but it also set the stage for many copycats who couldn’t quite hit the mark. It changed Hollywood, but not in the groundbreaking way we thought then.

So, yeah, we’ll never forget the “Royale with Cheese” moment. But maybe it’s time to admit—Pulp Fiction was more hype than revolution.

