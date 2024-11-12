Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 teaser trailer and title dropped recently, and it’s now officially being called Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Although the last film was not as successful as one hoped it would be, that did not diminish the fans’ excitement for the next part at all. As soon as the trailer came out, the reactions poured in in the comment section. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the film series is based on a 1966 TV series by Bruce Geller, and Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The first movie in the series came out in 1996, and the MI8 trailer indicates that it might be the last installment in the franchise. But are the fans ready to say goodbye to their favorite superstar’s most popular action-packed franchise?

Mission Impossible 8 has been in the news for quite some time because of its allegedly massive budget. According to reports, it has a budget of $400 million. The Hollywood Reporter stated that this would make The Final Reckoning the fourth most expensive movie of all time behind the Star Wars sequels—The Force Awakens, The Rise of Skywalker, and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The reported massive budget of Mission Impossible 8 was due to production delays and a report of submarine malfunction. The major delay was caused by the Hollywood strikes last year. The trailer is packed with adrenaline-rushing actions, heightening everyone’s excitement for the movie. However, it also teases that this might be Tom Cruise’s final mission as Ethan Hunt and his days playing the IMF agent will be over. Tom’s character also hints that the series might have ended as Ethan says, “I need you to trust me, one last time.”

Here’s how the fans have reacted to Mission Impossible 8’s teaser trailer, as they also think that this will be the last movie in the franchise –

One person said, “That music always gives me the chills. I will miss this legendary series.”

Another said, “We trust you, Tom. Completely!!!”

One emotional fan wrote, “When he said one last time… tears roll from my eyes…he said this directly to the Entire world because he is getting old enough to do any high and intense action further ahead in forthcoming films, ONE LAST TIME.”

“My absolute favorite series. One of the rare where the quality lasts first to last,” said one user.

One fan assured, “We will all go see this great movie. We will not turn our backs on it like we did on the previous one.”

Followed by one saying, “once a legend is always a legend, and here is you again tom , we are waiting for this soo long, i will trust you.”

One fan wrote, “Literally got goosebumps watching that. One of the greatest movie franchises of all time. I will be there, Agent Hunt!”

Another wrote, “Simply superb.”

“The man, the myth, the legend. Tom Cruise, we all trust you,” stated one fan.

Another said, “The legend is BACK!”

And, “Ethan Hunt forever.”

Check out the trailer here:

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning aka Mission Impossible 8 features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on May 23, 2025.

