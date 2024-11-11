Venom: The Last Dance is proving to have stronger legs at the box office despite the disappointing debut at the US box office. It is performing well at the overseas box office, and now Venom 3 is all set to reach a huge mark worldwide. Tom Hardy is undoubtedly enjoying all the love his Venom 3 is getting. Scroll below for the deets.

At the US box office, the film crossed the domestic haul of The Flash with its collection this weekend. For the unversed, Venom 3 is the sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was released in 2021. In this movie, Eddie and Venom are on the run because of something they did in the previous film.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance is less than $10 million away from hitting the $400 million milestone. It has a stronghold at the overseas box office, and the film grossed a solid $33 million on its third weekend. Although the movie experienced a 51.7% dip from last weekend, it still managed to take the international cume to $279.4 million.

At the US box office, Venom 3 collected a solid $16.2 million on its third weekend, bringing its cume to $114.8 million. This beat The Flash‘s domestic haul of $108.1 million.

Adding the $114.8 million US cume to the $279.4 million overseas collection, Venom: The Last Dance’s worldwide collection stands at $394.2 million. It is around six million dollars away from reaching the $400 million milestone. As per Luiz Fernando’s analysis, the movie is eyeing a $500 million to $520 million global run. The movie had a budget of $120 million and collected 228.5% more than that.

More about the film –

The synopsis states, “Eddie and Venom, on the run, face pursuit from both worlds. As circumstances tighten, they’re compelled to make a heart-wrenching choice that could end their symbiotic partnership.”

