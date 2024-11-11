Chris Sanders’ The Wild Robot, featuring Lupita Nyong’o as the voice of the lead character, has been winning hearts since its release. It has also consistently been in the domestic top 5 list. The animated feature is now set to cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Its only competition at the theatres was Transformers One, but despite good reviews, this Josh Cooley-directed film failed to attract viewers and is underperforming at the box office. The film also has an ensemble voice cast comprising Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. The movie even failed to cross the $200 million mark.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot grossed a solid $9 million on its ninth weekend overseas. It had a 43% dip from last weekend, and with that, Chris Sanders’s movie hit a $161.6 million cume at the international box office. The film played across over 77 markets, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The film has yet to be released in several other places.

Back home, the animated feature collected around $6.7 million this weekend at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The Wild Robot has collected $130.9 million in the US so far. Adding the domestic and worldwide cume, the film has reached $292.5 million cume worldwide. It is reportedly aiming for a $335 million to $350 million global run.

It is less than $8 million away from reaching the $300 million milestone. It was made on a budget of $78 million. The Wild Robot features a dynamic voice cast of Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames supporting Lupita Nyong’o. It has surpassed Lupita’s other film, A Quiet Place: Day One’s $261.78 million global haul.

The Wild Robot by Chris Sanders was released in the United States on September 27.

