Hugh Grant and his movies can still make women go weak in the knees with their charm and flamboyance. The actor is also exceptional in the comic genre, and now he is into playing characters completely different from his romantic personas on screen. His Heretic has been released in the theatres and received good reviews. The opening weekend is also looking pretty positive.

Hugh’s four decades of career have earned him multiple accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award. He was also a recipient of an Honorary Cesar. In 2022, Time Out magazine listed him as one of Britain’s 50 greatest actors of all time. For the unversed, Grant made his acting debut in Privileged in 1982. He has won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his performance in Four Weddings and a Funeral. His romantic movies Notting Hill, Bridget Jones Diary, and Love Actually are still rewatched by the viewers, and they enjoy it as much as they did on the first watch.

In Heretic, Hugh Grant completely abandons his romantic side and does awful things to people. According to a Hindustan Times report, Grant felt it was a challenge for him to portray this role. He said, “It was a challenge. I think human beings need challenges. It makes your beer taste better in the evening if you’ve climbed a mountain. He was just so wonderfully—up.”

The movie collected $4.3 million on Friday, its opening day, including the $1.2 million from the Thursday previews. Heretic registered the third biggest opening day in A24’s history, beating Talk To Me’s $4.2 million. It is aiming for an opening weekend collection between $10 million and $13 million. Before the box office fate of this movie is decided, let’s check out the last five films of Hugh Grant at the worldwide box office.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) – $48.98 million

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)- $49.05 million

The Gentlemen (2019) – $115.17 million

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – $205.18 million

Wonka (2023) – $634.40 million

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant’s film Heretic was released in the theatres on November 8. He also has Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy coming up in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance (China): On Track To Become The Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movie Post-COVID This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News