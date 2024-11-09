Walt Disney Pictures’ Mufasa: The Lion King, by Barry Jenkins, is gearing up for its release. The film will hit the screens around Christmas. The cinemas will be sprawling with movies like Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2 as well. The exhibitors have placed their bets, and it is tracking to earn way lower than the 2019 photo realistically animated feature The Lion King. It was a remake of the 1994 classic. Scroll below for the box office deets.

It is a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 movie. Donald Clover as Simba and Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala will reprise their roles once again, along with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani. The new cast members include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Tiffany Boone, Lennie James, and Blue Ivy Carter. Jeff Nathanson wrote the musical drama’s screenplay.

According to Deadline’s report, the six-week-out projection for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has arrived via Quorum tracking service, and as per that, the prequel to The Lion King is expected to earn between $59 million and $66 million on its opening weekend and the film will be clashing with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The campaigns for the movies have not yet started, and this number may vary when they finally arrive in the theatres.

Meanwhile, the 2019 remake of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, had a mind-boggling opening weekend at the US box office. It collected $191.7 million on its debut weekend. At the North American box office, the film collected $543.6 million in its run, and globally, the collection of the animated movie was $1.66 billion.

Mufasa: The Lion King follows the story of Mufasa and Taka. It follows the orphan Mufasa, who is befriended by the young prince Taka and adopted by Taka’s family; the pair become as close as brothers. Timon the Meerkat and Pumbaa the Warthog add color commentary. Rafiki tells the origin story of Mufasa and Taka to Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, and the granddaughter of Mufasa. Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa, and Kelvin Harrison Jr lent his voice to Taka.

Disney‘s photorealistically animated musical drama is scheduled to be released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

