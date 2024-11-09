Tom Hardy’s star power and acting prowess keep Venom: The Last Dance minting money at the box office. The movie is finally set to reach its first major milestone at the box office in North America. Venom 3 is comparitively doing better in the international regions. The film’s collection on its 2nd Thursday is almost on par with its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Scroll below for the latest box office deets.

The movie is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Eddie and Venom are still on the run after their fight with Carnage from the previous 2021 movie. Patrick Mulligan’s murder makes international headlines, with Eddie named as the prime suspect. Hence, he is forced to stay low-key and head to New York City to try and clear his name. The film features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Clark Backo, Alanna Ubach, and Andy Serkis.

Venom: The Last Dance is all set to reach its first major milestone at the box office in North America. The movie collected a strong $1.6 million on its second Thursday, experiencing a dip of 41.8% from last Thursday. The previous movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, earned $1.7 million on its second Thursday and dropped 50.2% as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report.

The Marvels and The Flash were two of the biggest flops, which came out in 2023; Venom 3 grossed more on its second Thursday compared to them. The Marvels collected $1.3 million, and The Flash raked in only $1.1 million. Tom Hardy’s movie has now reached $98.6 million cume at the box office in North America. It will cross the 4100 million mark tonight. The report also suggests that the company is eyeing a $ 140 million to $150 million run in the United States. It has maintained its #1 spot in the domestic chart and earned $25.9 million this past weekend.

At the international markets, Venom: The Last Dance has earned a solid $227 million so far, taking the worldwide cume to $325.59 million. The movie was made on a reported budget of $120 million and has already earned 171.32% more than the budget.

Venom 3, directed by Kelly Marcel and led by Tom Hardy, was released in theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

