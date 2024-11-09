Deadpool & Wolverine has officially ended its theatrical run at the box office in North America. It has achieved remarkable feats in its glorious run, surpassing Barbie’s domestic haul to dethrone it from its spot in the all-time highest-grosser domestic chart. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds brought great luck to Marvel Studios, finally giving them a film that crossed the one billion dollar mark. Scroll below for the deets.

Since the movie was announced, the buzz has been sky-high. It only increased with each passing day, and as fans saw their favorite superhero, Logan, dawn the yellow suit that they had been longing to see, a lot was at stake for the studios. Owing to how the last few Marvel films were doing at the box office, a lot was at stake for the studios, but thanks to the incredible cameos and the action-packed fun ride, the film thoroughly entertained the audience.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has finished its theatrical run at the North American box office after a splendid 105-day theatrical run. The movie by Shawn Levy reportedly collected $3K on its 15th and final Thursday, taking the domestic haul to $636.7 million.

In the United States, Shawn Levy’s film surpassed Barbie‘s $636.23 million run to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time. For the record, Deadpool 3 is also the 5th highest-grossing comic book movie ever. The MCU movie has done really well at the worldwide box office, too, and is the second biggest movie of the year so far, only behind Inside Out 2’s $1.69 billion.

At the international box office, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $701.05 million, and allied with its domestic gross of $636.74 million, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.33 billion. Globally, the film has also achieved splendid feats. It is the 20th highest-grossing movie ever and the 7th highest-grossing comic book movie ever.

Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Corrin, was released in theatres on July 26. It is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on November 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

