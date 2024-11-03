Imagine a movie where Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey share a meta moment about their uncanny resemblance—sounds like a cinematic dream, right? The Barbie movie almost went there but ultimately decided to pull the plug on the doppelgänger joke. Here’s why this inside gag didn’t cut.

Fans have long noticed the striking resemblance between Robbie and Mackey, especially after an Instagram post by @morphy_me went viral in 2019. The post morphed their faces together hilariously and seamlessly, sparking a frenzy online and leaving everyone wondering: Are these two secretly twins?

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Robbie revealed the playful banter behind the scenes. “I’ve been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, Emma Mackey,” she admitted. It was clear that the joke had potential. Robbie and director Greta Gerwig thought it would be “funny” to reference the doppelgänger drama directly in the script. But when the Barbies got all dolled up, they quickly realized: “We don’t look that similar.” With Robbie rocking her blonde locks and Mackey sporting a brunette ‘do, the resemblance felt more like a “maybe” than a “definitely.”

So, what did they do instead? Robbie took the high road and laughed it off. “When people say, ‘I loved you in Sex Education,’ I just say, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much,’” she quipped. It was all good fun until Mackey chimed in, adding charm to the doppelgänger saga.

In an interview with Total Film, Mackey called the comparisons “funny” but couldn’t help but note how the lookalike chatter affected their Barbie on-set chemistry. “Margot has had the grace and humor to play on that and allow me to be in the same film as her—bless her,” she said. “It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like, ‘We don’t look anything like each other.’” Mackey’s admiration for Robbie was palpable, adding, “Are you kidding me? She’s the best. I look up to her so much. I don’t mind the comparisons. But it would be nice to move past that.”

Despite the joke not making the final cut, Barbie took the world by storm, raking over $1.38 billion at the box office since its July 21 release. Robbie led the charge as Stereotypical Barbie, who goes on a wild, existential journey with her beau Ken, played by the ever-charming Ryan Gosling. The film featured an all-star cast, including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu, painting a picture of vibrant chaos in the pink paradise of Barbie Land.

While the doppelgänger joke faded away like a forgotten meme, the playful spirit of Robbie and Mackey lingered on screen; even without the joke, the movie celebrated individuality and the quirky charm of Hollywood’s wildness. Co-written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie served up humor and depth, proving that even in a world of Barbies, every character had a unique story to tell.

So, while we may never hear that doppelgänger joke in the Barbie film, the playful connection between Robbie and Mackey lives on. Who knows? The world might finally get that cheeky nod to their similarities in a sequel. Until then, we’ll enjoy this colorful ride through Barbie Land, doppelgängers and all!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley, Leaving The Internet All Mushy! Netizens React, “Ken Junior”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News