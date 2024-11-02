So, what’s the real story behind Eva Mendes secretly marrying her “Hollywood heartthrob husband”? After years of whispers, Eva finally spilled tea about life with Ryan Gosling. Yep, the same Ryan Gosling who’s got an Oscar nod, a Barbie mega-hit, and a million fans. But to Eva? He’s just the guy who makes her feel “real sexy.” Her words, not ours.

Eva and Ryan sparked romance on The Place Beyond the Pines, set in 2012, with off-screen chemistry that stuck. They quietly wed in 2016 and, true to their style, raised daughters Esmeralda and Amada out of the limelight.

Eva, 50, shared a rare glimpse into their love. The actress didn’t hold back on how his love makes her feel: “The way my man looks at me is just… at times, I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” she told The Times. And she admitted something that fans might not have guessed—she doesn’t even consider herself “beautiful,” but rather “very sexy,” and Ryan’s love is a massive part of that. “So much of how I feel reflects what he’s giving me,” she explained. And we’re over here thinking, that’s some next-level romance.

Eva wasn’t all sunshine and steamy glances, though. She also got candid about the struggles of motherhood—and let’s just say it’s a far cry from red carpets and glitzy premieres. On the Parenting & You podcast, she got honest about raising two young girls while balancing a career. She described parenting as exhausting, sometimes thankless, saying she often finds herself “yelling,” something she feels guilty about. “I don’t like myself when I yell,” she admitted, adding, “I don’t want my kids to grow up in fear.”

It’s a vulnerable side of Eva we don’t often see, and it’s refreshing to hear someone at the top admit to feeling overwhelmed. She talked about how “the yelling” is something she wishes to change, admitting, “It’s cultural.” She tries to practice “gentle parenting” but confessed that the day-to-day pressures of her inbox, kids needing attention, and managing a home can sometimes be too much.

Despite the challenges, Eva’s words remind us that even A-listers are real people, just trying to balance love, work, and family. And even though we rarely get a peek inside their life together, one thing’s clear: Eva and Ryan have built a special bond.

