Margot Robbie is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood owing to her blockbuster Barbie. The actress is going through one of the best phases in her life, professionally and personally. Previously, we reported that the actress was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. Now, the latest reports reveal that the couple has welcomed their kid, and the internet is delighted about it. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress’ pregnancy news came out around July of this year, and she kept us hooked on her pregnancy fashion. Robbie and Ackerley reportedly met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where Ackerley was a third assistant director. The couple married in a small ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. They didn’t walk a red carpet together until nearly a year after their wedding. In 2014, Tom and Margot co-founded a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

According to People’s report, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. However, the baby’s name has yet to be revealed. The Daily Mail also reported the news, and according to their report, the baby was born on October 17. They remained tight-lipped to preserve their privacy, as the couple has always been when it came to their private life.

This is Tom’s parents’ 12th grandchild, and we can only imagine how happy they all are now. The fans are beaming with joy after hearing the news. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s welcoming their first baby is all over social media, and people are expressing themselves on the social media platform X.

One of the fans wrote, “her very own ken doll!”

Another quipped, “Somewhere, a newborn just realized his mom is literally Barbie, and life peaked at Day 1.”

Followed by one saying, “That’s wonderful news for Margot Robbie! Welcoming a new baby is such a special occasion.”

Many congratulated her teary-eyed emoji, one wrote, “OMG congratulations 😭 Ken has been re born.”

“Congratulations to her,” shared another user.

Followed by one saying, “Somewhere, a baby just found out his dad is literally Ken, and he’s already the coolest kid on the block.”

One person wrote, “Congratulations to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley on their new bundle of joy! A new star is born.”

And, “aw congrats to her.”

On the professional front, Margot Robbie has A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in the pipeline and is slated to be released in 2025.

