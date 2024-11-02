Tom Hanks and Robin Wright might have created magic at the box office with their pairing in Forrest Gump, but that charm is falling short for their latest film Here. The film has recorded a mediocre collection from the previews, and the debut weekend also does not look so bright for the film. Scroll below for the deets.

However, the movie was released ahead of big-budget films like Red One, Moana 2, Wicked Part 1, and Gladiator II. However, it is now up against films including Venom: The Last Dance, The Wild Robot, Smile 2, and Terrifier 3. They are all doing moderately fine at the theatres, while some have outperformed at the box office. However, things do not look so hopeful for the movie by Robert Zemeckis. The film also features Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly to support Tom and Robin.

According to Deadline’s report, Here is expected to earn lower than the projected amount. The report revealed it was predicted to open to a $7 million collection on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. However, the movie is looking to earn $2 million less than that. It is now expected to open in the theatres with $5 million across 2,647 locations. It has reportedly earned $1.85 million on Friday on its opening day, including $475K from the previews.

The report further claims that Here will be among the top 5 in the domestic box office chart with its opening weekend collection; however, it is not in a very favorable spot. Tom Hanks-led movie will be occupying the fourth spot on the list.

Besides Here, other movies that will make it to the top five include The Wild Robot. The animated feature will rule at #2 on its sixth weekend with a $6 million gross. Smile 2 will be at #3 with its $5.1 million gross, and on the fifth spot will be the mystery thriller Conclave with its $4.2 million gross. Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance will be once again at the top with a second weekend of $19 million.

Robert Zemeckis helmed Here, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright was released in the United States on November 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

