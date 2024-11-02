We Live in Time is the romance drama of this season, and it features the fresh pairing of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The movie had a limited release in the United States, but seeing the film’s good performance, exhibitors increased the theatre numbers significantly, helping the film earn more at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the movie was initially released in only five theatres in the United States, but after the film’s performance, the location count has now reached 2,968 theatres. The movie is presented in a non-linear narrative. It features Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aloife Hinds, Heather Craney, and Douglas Hodge in key roles supporting the main leads.

The film by Nick Payne, starring Andrew Garfield, was released in the United States by A24 and has received an overwhelming response from the audience. We Live in Time came out last month and grossed a decent number on Halloween Thursday. It collected $395K across 2,968 locations per BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest data. The romance drama has reached a $14.22 million cume in the United States.

Besides the United States, the romance drama has been released in places across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The movie collected around $518,010 from the international box office. Adding the domestic cume of $14.21 million with the overseas gross, the movie has reached a $14.73 million cume at the worldwide box office. The film benefitted from the poor box office performance of Joker 2, and it was released with small-budget movies at the theatres.

However, there is no denying that these low-budget films overperformed at the box office and are doing way better than biggies like Joker: Folie a Deux and Venom: The Last Dance. Things would get harder for We Live in Time in a few weeks when Hollywood tentpoles, including Red One, Moana 2, Gladiator II, and Wicked Part 1, were released at the cinemas. However, it is currently 2024’s highest-grossing limited-release movie at the US box office, surpassing Kinds of Kindness’ $5.03 million haul.

We Live in Time follows the relationship of a couple, played by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, over the course of a decade. It was made on a budget between $10 and $20 million. The romance drama was released in the United States on October 11 and is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Amaran Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Beats Kamal Haasan On The Second Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News