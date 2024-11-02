Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe Biggie Singham Again roared at the box office on day 1 with almost 42 crore on opening day despite having a massive clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But despite the clash, Rohit Shetty’s film has managed to cross all the possible barriers.

However, this 42 crore opening might not be enough to bring a roaring number at the box office the film needs in order to break the biggest Diwali record of all time! The record that brought the most profitable Diwali film of the Hindi Cinema!

Most Profitable Diwali Film Of Indian Cinema

It has been 29 years since Indian Cinema witnessed its most profitable Diwali film of all time, and it has been 29 years since the record stayed intact with Shah Rukh Khan, and it seems almost impossible for any superstar to break this record in the near future as well!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Diwali Box Office

On October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became the Diwali film that no one imagined would become a beast at the box office, but it turned out to be. Mounted on a budget of only 4 crore, the film went ahead to earn a massive 53.5 crore at the box office and churned out a profit of an unbelievable 1225%!

Singham Again Needs An Unbelievable Number!

In order to take the badge of honor of the most profitable Diwali film of Indian Cinema from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again needs to earn an unimaginable 3312 crore, which is a next to impossible task for any actor of the Indian Cinema to achieve at this point of time!

Then wonder how did Shah Rukh Khan achieve it with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Well, notice how the film was made under a nominal budget? Something that is beyond everyone’s caliber these days! It is totally not possible when a film is being made on a budget of 250 crore and a star charges 40 – 50 crore!

A recent example would be Stree 2. It earned a profit of 945% only because its budget was kept under 60 crore. So, beating DDLj might probably be a distant dream!

