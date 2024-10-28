Ajay Devgn is all set to lock horns with Anee Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with his Singham Again on November 1. This would be the third clash for the superstar this year. He battled out on Eid with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Maidaan failed disastrously.

In August, the Shivaay superstar yet again locked horns with Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, where Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha tanked, turning into another disaster. The actor is now ready to redeem himself at the box office with his biggest and most successful character on screen!

Singham Again is the biggest film of the franchise turning into a full-fledged Cop Universe starring Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan in a very special cameo. However, this is not the first Diwali clash for the actor – he has faced 8 of them since 2000!

Ajay Devgn’s Diwali clashes since 2000

Since 2000, Ajay Devgn has locked horns with other superstars 8 times on Diwali. Interestingly, he has won 4 of these clashes by huge margin while lost the other four by not very wide gaps. In fact, in these 8 clashes, only two films turned out to be flops despite the clash!

Ajay Devgn’s First & Last Diwali Clash Since 2000

In 2001, Ajay Devgn‘s Tera Mera Saath Rahe clashed at the box office with Arjun Rampal’s Deewanapan, where Ajay’s film could not survive. However, it was a disastrous Diwali at the box office. Meanwhile, his last Diwali clash was in 2022, when Thank God clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, and both films turned into disasters.

Will Singham Again Turn Ajay Devgn Into Diwali Ka Don?

It would be interesting to see if Ajay Devgn’s turns Diwali Ka Don, nailing Diwali box office clashes since 2000, if he wins Singham Again box office clash against Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as both films arrive on November 1.

Check out all the Diwali box office clashes of Ajay Devgn since 2000 and their box office collections.

2001: Tera Mera Saath Rahe VS Deewanapan | 3 crore VS 5.1 crore

2008: Golmaal Returns VS Fashion | 51 crore VS 26 crore

2009: All The Best: Fun Begins VS Main Aur Mrs. Khanna | 41.41 crore VS 7.40 crore

2009: All The Best: Fun Begins VS Blue | 41.41 crore VS 38.55

2010: Golmaal 3 VS Action Replayy | 106.30 crore VS 28.12 crore Super Hit

2012: Son Of Sardaar VS Jab Tak Hai Jaan | 105.13 crore VS 120.65 crore

2016: Shivaay VS Ae Dil Hai Mushkil | 100.35 crore VS 112.50 crore

2017: Golmaal Again VS Secret Superstar | 205.72 crore VS 62 crore

2022: Thank God VS Ram Setu | 30.75 crore VS 64 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

