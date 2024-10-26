This Diwali, Hindi Cinema is all set to witness another massive clash this year after Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Eid Clash as Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again & Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will battle it out at the box office on November 1. The clash has already intensified with the two films battling for equal screens, and now we have the pre-battle scorecard of these two biggies ready!

Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On IMDb

The two films are battling out for the top 2 spots on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated upcoming films of 2024. In fact, in IMDb’s top 10 list of the Most Anticipated Films, there is no competition apart from Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee’s films that occupy rank 1 and 2.

Ajay Devgn Ruling At Top

Currently, as per the real-time popularity of both films that are set to release on Diwali, November 1, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film rules by 81% higher percentage than the horror-comedy’s popularity. Interestingly, both the films are the threequels of their franchise. Ajay Devgn’s upcoming biggie stands at number 1, claiming 54.2% of the anticipated votes. Meanwhile, BB 3 has only 29.9% of votes in number 2. However, Kartik Aaryan’s biggie is currently following the upward trend.

About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the official synopsis of the film says, “A new chase is coming – with reference to the epic Ramayana, Singham and his team face an ambiguous villain in order to save his wife.” This is the third installment of the franchise and has been popularized as a massive Cop Universe starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Veer Pratap Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, Tiger Shroff as Satya Bali and Salman Khan as Dabangg Chulbul Pandey!

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit with Rajpal Yadav and others reprising their roles, it is the third installment of the horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the OG lead of the first part of this franchise, followed by Kartik Aaryan stepping into his shoes for the second and third part.

