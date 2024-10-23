Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade and there have been various instances when she has voiced her concerns about the massive paycheck gap in a lead actor and lead actress’s remuneration. However, while earlier this was just an outrage, she now has a more balanced approach toward it!

It was when Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, during various conversations tried to reason out that is not a male vs female debate but more of who brings how many people to the theaters!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the firsts who demanded equal pay, as much as Shah Rukh Khan, when she was offered Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, she passed the film since none of her demands were met. Now, in a conversation with NDTV, Kareena yet again opens on the remunerations.

The actress said, “No means no, so now it’s a time when you feel if this is not worthy enough for my character or worthy enough for myself, I’m not going to do it. And I will wait; I will push myself to do better so that they realize I’m equally good as my male counterparts. The ₹1,000 crore club? Koshish toh jari hai (I’ve been trying).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Paycheck For Singham Again!

Reports suggest that the actress has been paid 10 crore as her paycheck in Singham Again, while Ajay Devgn has been paid 35 crore, almost 250% higher! But since Bebo plays a modern version of Sita in this story inspired by Ramayana, it is unlikely she will have a big part in this Cop Universe film!

Kareena Kapoor Khan VS Aamir Khan!

For her last Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress was reportedly paid 8 crore, while Aamir Khan was paid almost 50 crore for the film. Hopefully, the actress and her voice against equal pay will soon meet some reason and solution.

