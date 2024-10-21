Singham Again will be a full-fledged commercial outing. It will be a starry affair as ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh along with Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone will be making special appearances. Arjun Kapoor will be playing the lead antagonist. The advance booking will commence and is expected to surpass 2024 biggies like Stree 2 and Fighter, among others.

Singham Again Budget

It has not yet been confirmed, but Singham Again is reportedly mounted on a budget of 250 crores. In order to become a success, Rohit Shetty’s directorial will have to earn 500 crores at the box office. It will be a difficult feat, but it is very much possible if the content clicks with the audience. Currently, the cop drama is expected to open in the range of 50+ crores, which would be a fantastic note to begin its journey.

Another factor to be considered is the clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The footfalls will surely get divided on the opening day, eventually impacting the box office collections. Fans are hopeful that Rohit Shetty will finally live upto their expectations after the underwhelming performances of Cirkus and Sooryavanshi. Only time will tell if that happens!

Kareena Kapoor Khan will deliver a hit after 5 years

Bebo has been a part of some eccentric films, but unfortunately, her last hit at the box office was Good Newwz (2019). Take a look at her last five theatrical releases below:

The Buckingham Murders (2024): 9.50 crores (Flop) Crew (2024): 90 crores (Plus) Laal Singh Chaddha (2022): 58.68 crores (Flop) Angrezi Medium (2020): 10.48 crores (Flop) Good Newwz (2019): 201.14 crores (Hit)

If Singham Again gains the hit verdict, Kareena Kapoor Khan will finally end her dry spell and add a hit affair to her kitty after five long years. The opening weekend will majorly decide the fate of the upcoming Diwali release. Fingers crossed!

