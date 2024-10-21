RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was truly a blessing for Indian cinema. Apart from raking in big numbers, the film made the entire nation proud by enjoying global critical acclaim and winning an Oscar. Backed by powerful content and superior technology, it turned out to be a landmark film from India. Can you guess where it stands at the worldwide box office? Here’s all you need to know about its updated collection!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Tollywood magnum opus was originally released in theatres on March 25, 2022. Upon its grand release, it opened to highly positive reviews from all around, with almost every department receiving praise. Apart from India, the film was also applauded by the Western media for its brilliance and presentation. Among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed extraordinary word-of-mouth, which helped it churn out big numbers.

During its original run, RRR amassed slightly over 1139 crores gross, thus securing a blockbuster verdict at the worldwide box office. After such a glorious journey, the film marked its arrival in Japan on October 21, 2022. Initially, it earned just about decent numbers, but the positive reactions of the audience helped it enjoy a historic run in the country.

It’s unbelievable that RRR was in theatres for over one and a half years. During this phenomenal run, the film became the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office by a massive margin. Now, after so many months, we have the updated collection of this magnum opus, and it includes the numbers from Japan.

According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, RRR has amassed a staggering ¥2.42 billion. After converting Japanese yen to Indian rupees, this collection equals a huge 135.93 crores. Now, if we combine this with the film’s initial collection, the total sum at the worldwide box office goes up to 1275.23 crores gross. That’s colossal!

Meanwhile, the SS Rajamouli directorial is the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally after Dangal (1970 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores).

