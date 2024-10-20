American actor Denzel Washington has been in the industry for over four decades and is regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He will be seen as Macrinus in the upcoming film Gladiator II by Ridley Scott, led by Paul Mescal. The first reactions to the film are out, and they are positive. Some even called it one of the most outstanding performances of his career. The actor’s last few films also did well at the box office; scroll below to find out.

Washington has appeared in several movies, but as per The Numbers, he has done forty-seven films with a $4.27 billion worldwide aggregate box office as a lead actor. He is best known for The Equalizer franchise and movies like Glory, Training Day, Cry Freedom, Malcolm X, and others. The actor has won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall in the Equalizer franchise. There are three films in the franchise, and they collected $574.34 million at the worldwide box office. They are part of the last five films list. The movies have done financially well at the theatres. People will be able to witness his exceptional acting prowess in Gladiator II. We will talk about it later. First, let’s look at the films.

The collections of the last five films of Denzel Washington are based on Box Office Mojo’s analysis –

5. Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) – $13.02 million

4. The Little Things (2021) – $30.84 million

3. Fences (2016) – $64.41 million

2. The Equalizer 2 (2018) – $190.40 million

1. The Equalizer 3 (2023) – $191.06 million

About Gladiator II –

Denzel Washington will appear as Macrinus, a former slave who plans to control Rome. He is Lucius’s mentor, played by Paul Mescal. Washington has a stable of gladiators who also work as arms dealers. He provides food and oil to the armies in Europe. It is one of the most expensive films of the year and the sequel to the 2000 movie Gladiator.

Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn, will be released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

