Ridley Scott’s epic historical action flick, Gladiator II, is less than a month away from being released in the theatres. Paul Mescal plays the lead in the movie and is the son of Maximus, the protagonist from the 2000 movie Gladiator. It was portrayed by Russell Crowe. The critics have shared their reactions from the early screenings held at the Paramount studios. Scroll below for the deets.

In addition to Mescal, the movie will star Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi will reprise their roles from the first film.

Gladiator II follows years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle; Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. The film had a reported budget of $300 million. It expanded partly because of the Hollywood strikes. The first film won five Oscars, and whether or not the sequel will be able to beat that is not certain, but judging by the first reactions, it is expected to do well at the box office.

Paramount Pictures held an early screening of Gladiator II, and according to reports, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal are being widely praised by the critics and influencers who were lucky enough to watch the screening. This year, Dune 2 came out, surpassing its predecessor at the box office. Will the Gladiator sequel be able to achieve something like Dune 2?

Will Mavity wrote, “#GladiatorII lacks the focus and emotional punch of the original, and Mescal isn’t quite as captivating a lead here as Crowe was in the original, but it’s overflowing with memorable action, and it’s got Denzel stealing the movie is soon to be one of his most iconic performances.”

Scott Menzel stated, “Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s best film since The Martian. A big, bloody and bad ass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the scenery quite a bit here and looks like he is having the time of his life here.”

Andrew J Salazar of Discussing Films writes, “GLADIATOR II works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, & Joseph Quinn. It’s largely uneven & lacks the emotional punch of the first film. However, Ridley Scott’s direction is unhinged, framing this as an epic Roman opera. The visuals get the job done.”

Founder/EIC of AwardsWatch wrote, “GLADIATOR II is a true epic and Ridley Scott’s best in years. Paul Mescal is a great action star without sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy heir to the throne. Denzel Washington EATS every line and costume without ever overplaying.”

Producer, director and journalist Simon Thompson wrote, “#GladiatorII serves up the richest feast in the epic action set pieces and deliciously ribald treachery. Dovetailing stylishly with the original, Paul Mescal leads a solid, stellar cast with aplomb. Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger are a collective powerhouse.”

“#GladiatorII REVIEW: EPIC MASTERPIECE!! Emotional with huge, STUNNING action. Ridley Scott’s perfect crescendo. Paul & Pedro deliver the goods. A sweeping, arousing saga that fists your arse. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next,” wrote Atom.

Scott Mantz shared, “GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!”

Griffin Schiller of Film Speak praised director Ridley Scott and wrote, “Ridley Scott returns to the Colesseum to prove to the world that HE’S. STILL. GOT. IT. Absolutely BUZZING after #GladiatorII! An EPIC shakespearean tale of hope, futility & power w/in a crumbling system. Denzel FEASTS in a showstopping, Machiavellian performance. What a picture!”

Variety’s Clayton Davis said, “That sums up #GladiatorII. Ridley Scott’s best directorial effort since “Black Hawk Down.” I found Paul Mescal‘s work as Lucius to be one of the film’s most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way. Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie’s got it. Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace. Let’s f*king go!”

“#Gladiator2 isn’t just arguably the best film of the year, it’s one of the best of all-time. It’s one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defy’s expectations, the performances are outstanding (denzel just locked in another oscar), the score is just as great as the original, the writing is incredible, & there’s a lot of action on such a massive scale, it’s unreal. I could go on and on, but prepare to witness greatness this November,” stated Matt Ramos.

Gladiator II will be released overseas on November 14 and in the US on November 22.

