Disney is having a good time this year with the release of Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and a few other movies. Moana 2 is also preparing for its theatrical release, and the long-term box office predictions are here. The industry has placed its bet, and it might even exceed the debut weekend collection of its predecessor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film, released in 2016, was a commercial success, leading to this sequel. Dwayne Johnson as Maui was loved by the fans. The film’s trailer released a few months back, left the fans enthralled. Moana will journey back to the oceans after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors.

According to Deadline’s report, Moana 2 is looking to earn impressive numbers in its debut weekend in the United States. The media outlet stated that the 2016 movie grossed $82 million over its five-day debut. Meanwhile, the sequel is expected to earn over $100 million during its Wednesday through Sunday opening during Thanksgiving week next month.

Moana 2 will collect $75 million to $82 million from Friday to Sunday. They gathered these numbers from the tracking service Quorum. Another movie, Frozen 2 by Disney, collected the biggest opening for any movie playing over the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and Canada. The film raked in $125 million in its debut weekend.

The movie is tracking to earn more than Wicked, starring Ariana Grande. Wicked: Part One is projected to earn between $67 million and $74 million. The Disney sequel is also tracking to earn more than Gladiator II’s $42 million—$47 million. According to the report, Moana 2’s first trailer became Disney’s most-watched ever for an animated movie, clocking 178 million views in 24 hours, more than Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

The film’s official synopsis states, “Moana and Maui are reunited after three years for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Moana 2 will be released in the theatres in the US on November 27. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical premieres in theatres in India in English and Hindi on November 29, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

