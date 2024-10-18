There were huge expectations from Joker 2. The sequel enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, largely due to the massive success of the original film starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. Unfortunately, Joker: Folie à Deux has concluded its run within two weeks in India. The negative reviews have forced it out of theatres. Scroll below for the final box office update!

Joker at the Indian Box Office

Back in 2019, Todd Phillips’ directorial made a smashing debut at the Indian box office, earning 5.75 crores on the opening day. It continued its strong run despite competition from domestic biggies. The lifetime run concluded at 64 crores, with a hit verdict.

Joker 2 Final Box Office Update!

Released on October 2, 2024, Joker 2 was outright rejected by fans for its underwhelming musicals and poor storyline. The word-of-mouth strongly impacted the film as it began its journey in India with 5.10 crores on the opening day. After the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, there was no revival as collections fell below the 1.50 crore mark.

Joker: Folie à Deux struggled to find an audience after the opening week. It has concluded its box office collection in India at only 13.30 crores. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer has also turned out to be a disaster in this overseas market. This isn’t shocking, as the jukebox musical psychological thriller has also been declared a flop at the worldwide box office.

Joker vs Joker 2 in India

When compared, the earnings of Joker 2 remain almost 79% lower than its predecessor. This is highly disappointing as the original film had achieve milestones in its run, while this one turned out quite the opposite!

More about Joker: Folie à Deux

The film is loosely based on the DC comic characters. In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the supporting cast includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios in association with Joint Effort.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

