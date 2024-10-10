Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 has failed miserably despite the padding of a cult part one. While projections were always lower than the predecessor, the poor word-of-mouth made things worse, leaving no scope for catching up on the momentum. As a result, the magnum opus has suffered miserably even before the completion of the opening week. Keep reading to know how it fared at the North American box office in the first 5 days!

Directed by Todd Phillips, the musical psychological thriller, originally titled ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ saw an early release in several markets worldwide. In the pre-release stage itself, things weren’t looking bright as the marketing wasn’t impactful enough, leading to a lack of proper buzz a sequel needs to generate after a billion-dollar success with the first film. And when negative reviews came in, the film got impacted badly.

In North America (USA and Canada), Joker 2 marked its arrival last Friday (October 4). With a baggage of negative reviews and public reaction, the film opened on an underwhelming note. Cut to now, i.e., after spending 5 days in domestic theatres, it has raked in just $42.20 million at the North American box office.

The good news is that Joker 2 saw a rise of almost 45% on Tuesday due to discounted ticket rates in North America, making $2.60 million. However, if we look at the number in isolation, it’s a very low collection for a magnum opus with a reported budget of $200 million. For those who don’t know, Joker (2019) earned $13.90 million on its first Tuesday.

Speaking about a cumulative sum of the first 5 days at the North American box office, Joker amassed $119.81 million. So, in comparison to it, Joker 2 earned a 64.77% lower collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

