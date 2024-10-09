Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies opened to positive reviews at the box office. Unfortunately, it failed to attract the audience and was declared a flop. The comedy-drama eventually earned its due credits on Netflix and is one of the most viewed Indian films on the OTT platform. It was recently released in Japan. Scroll below to know how it performed in the debut weekend.

Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two brides who get exchanged while going to their husband’s home after marriage. It portrays the harsh reality women go through in the rural areas. The film taps into various important concerns, including dowry and education for girls.

Laapataa Ladies at the Japanese Box Office

As per Nishit Shaw via SpyIchika, Kiran Rao’s directorial made earnings of 52.43 lacs (¥9.32M) in its debut weekend in Japan. It registered 6,500 admits from 24 locations across the international circuit.

Laapataa Ladies performed better than most Bollywood biggies, including Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (¥8.68M), Baahubali 2 (¥7M), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal (¥6.1M).

Earns 55% higher than Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Along with the star power, the film is a cinematic experience because of its impressive VFX. A small-scale film like Laapataa Ladies has now surpassed Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, which collected ¥6M (33.7 lakhs) in its lifetime in Japan.

More about the comedy-drama

Lapataa Ladies was released in Indian theatres on March 1, 2024. The ensemble cast features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It is the second most-viewed Indian film of 2024 on Netflix, with 17.1 million views.

It is also India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards.

