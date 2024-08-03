Kalki 2898 AD has been a major success at the Indian box office, and for Prabhas, it is the much-needed big-money spinner. After the colossal success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, expectations were really high from his films, but none of his releases were able to match the standard set by the SS Rajamouli directorial. Finally, the search is over!

Prabhas‘ life has changed drastically after the historic success of Baahubali 2. Initially, the actor was known only to the Telugu market, but after the Baahubali sequel, he attained popularity across the nation, and all of his films were made in a similar fashion. All of his films post-Baahubali 2 have been magnum opuses, including Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD.

In terms of budget, Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest film in Prabhas’ career, and its reported budget is 600 crores. Saaho, which came right after Baahubali 2, was mounted on a huge budget of 350 crores. After Saaho, he was seen in Radhe Shyam, which was reported to cost 300 crores. His Adipurush carried a staggering budget of 500 crores. Salaar was reportedly made at 350 crores.

Combining the budget of all the aforementioned films, makers spent a huge sum of 2100 crores on Prabhas’ releases. Against such a cost, his films didn’t recover enough money at the Indian box office. Saaho did a business of 311 crores in India, while his Radhe Shyam earned just 105 crores. Adipurush minted 289 crores. Salaar amassed 407 crores, and his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, currently stands at 642.45 crores.

Combining the collection of all films, the domestic total stands at 1754.45 crores, which is a deficit of 345.55 crores against a cumulative cost of 2100 crores. Calculated further, it’s a loss of 16.45%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1: Will Allu Arjun Starrer Challenge Kalki 2898 AD’s 50 Crore+ Advance Booking? Needs 217% Higher Pre-Sales Than Part 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News