Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is among the highly anticipated Indian films, and it is already surrounded by a pool of expectations. Yes, the film has witnessed multiple delays, but whenever it arrives, it has the potential to register some unheard records at the box office. Among 2024’s releases, there is a big money spinner standing in front of it in the form of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, and the battle between them starts right from the advance booking stage. Keep reading to know more!

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed all records for Indian films released in 2024. Right from the opening day to the highest-grossing film, it’s the Prabhas starrer ruling all the charts. Even in the Hindi version, it has left behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Most recently, it emerged as the second-highest Indian film in terms of scoring 1 crore or more for the most number of days in a row at the Indian box office.

Even in the advance booking for day 1, Kalki 2898 AD is sitting at the top with a huge margin. For the unversed, the magnum opus closed its opening day pre-sales at a whopping 55.30 crores gross at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats). It’s a big number, and no film from 2024, other than Pushpa 2, is expected to surpass it.

With a humongous buzz on the ground level, Pushpa 2 will definitely enjoy an earth-shattering response in advance booking. Considering a strong demand in the Telugu and the Hindi market, the biggie will easily score above 50 crores gross through day 1 pre-sales. So, Kalki 2898 AD’s number is very much beatable.

For those who aren’t aware, Pushpa enjoyed opening day pre-sales of 17.40 crores gross, and to achieve 55.31 crores gross, Pushpa 2 will need to show a jump of a staggering 217.87%.

Directed by Sukumar, the magnum opus releases on December 6, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Scores 1 Crore Or More For 36 Consecutive Days, Baahubali 2’s 7-Year-Old Record Remains Unbeaten

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News