Pushpa: The Rule is embroiled in a massive controversy over the alleged tiff between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Issues happened over unexpected production delays, due to which the action drama may get postponed. Amid all the drama, the climax of Pushpa 2 has leaked on the internet. Scroll below for all the details!

Initially, Pushpa 2 was planned for release on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. However, it was later shifted to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. As per reports, Sukumar is unhappy with some scenes and is working on reshoots. Even Fahad Faasil has given new dates, but the overall delay has left Allu pissed.

Pushpa 2 Leaked Clip!

A video is going viral, which is allegedly the leaked scene from Pushpa 2 climax. The six-second clip witnesses the cast and crew working together to lift a man with the help of a pulley. One cannot see the face of the person, but they’re visibly shirtless, shelling off villainy vibes.

The background score is also powerful and thrilling, exciting enough to leave the viewers asking for more. But fans are pissed that such a crucial scene from the film has leaked months before the release.

Netizens are demanding that the source delete the video from social media and that Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and the team file a legal case against the culprits. It is, however, not yet confirmed if the scene is from Pushpa: The Rule in the first place.

Take a look at the viral clip below:

Pushpa 2 postponed to next year?

Cine goers may be disappointed but it will be a smart move to shift the release to next year. Why? Ram Charan‘s Game Changer, Kannappa as well as Andamuri Balakrishna’s next are reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2024 release. The box office clash will highly impact collections in the Telugu market. Hence, it will only be favorable for Allu Arjun starrer to shift to 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Throwback To When Samantha Struggled To Get Clothes From Designers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News