Indian 2 was expected to do well at the worldwide box office as two powerhouses of talent came together in the form of Kamal Haasan and Shankar. Unfortunately, the film has turned out to be a nightmare for the makers as it has become a colossal failure at the worldwide box office. Post such a rejection from the audience, there were reports of the film’s premature OTT release, but now, it seems that the arrival will take some time. Keep reading to know more!

Being a sequel to 1996’s blockbuster, Indian, expectations were really from the sequel, and since it was in the making for a long time, the audience expected something interesting and unique. Unfortunately, the biggie met with negative reviews upon its release in theatres, and the audience rejected it outright. As a result, it earned way below expectations at the worldwide box office.

As per the recent update, Indian 2 has earned just 81 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 95.58 crores. In overseas, the film has earned 51 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 146.58 crores gross. After the poor reception from the audience, the shows of the biggie have been massively chopped off globally.

Against the reported budget of a whopping 250 crores, the domestic collection of 81 crores looks dismal. And now, considering such a poor performance, Netflix is not agreeing to proceed as per its original OTT rights deal with the makers.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Netflix bagged the streaming rights of Indian 2 at 120 crores and paid the amount before the theatrical release. Now, as the film has faced a complete rejection, the streaming platform wants a considerable chunk of its money back, and it is not agreeing to a deal of 120 crores.

Lately, OTT platforms have been deciding the final deal amount after films’ performances at the box office. So, in the case of Indian 2, the negotiation is expected to happen between Netflix and the makers. Till then, its OTT premiere will be halted.

