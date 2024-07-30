Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently faced backlash from medical professionals for suggesting alternative health treatments, and now actress Nayanthara is embroiled in a similar controversy.

Actress Nayanthara recently found herself in a controversy after promoting hibiscus tea as a treatment for various health issues. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed that the tea could help manage diabetes and high blood pressure and improve skin health. These assertions were criticized by Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a liver specialist known as the Liver Doctor, who called her claims unfounded and potentially harmful.

After facing backlash, Nayanthara shared a cryptic quote from Mark Twain on Instagram: “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” She also pointed her followers to a post by her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, who promotes a combination of Ayurveda and modern science.

Dr. Philips strongly responded, labeling Nayanthara’s claims as “quackery” and stating that none of the benefits she mentioned are scientifically proven. He warned of the dangers of celebrities spreading misinformation about health and criticized Nayanthara for deleting her post without offering an apology or taking responsibility. He compared her actions to a “surgical strike on public health.”

“This is cinema actress Nayantara, who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha, misleading her 8.7 million followers about a supplement called hibiscus tea.

If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven” he tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Dr. Philips has called out a celebrity for promoting dubious health practices. He previously criticized actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for endorsing hydrogen peroxide nebulization as a treatment for colds and flu.

On the professional front, Nayanthara recently starred in the 2023 film “Annapoorani,” which sparked controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. She is currently working on two new films, “Mannangatti Since 1960” and “Test.”

