The film industry is abuzz with a heated debate about the unexpected clash between Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan and Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, both scheduled for release on August 15. This scheduling conflict has sparked intense discussion among fans and industry insiders, with some speculating that the clash was intentional.

The situation intensified when news broke that Charmi Kaur unfollowed both Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja on Instagram adding fuel to the fire. At the teaser launch event for Mr. Bachchan, director Harish Shankar addressed the issue, providing clarity and putting an end to the speculation.

According to Harish Shankar, the release date of August 15 was never initially considered for Mr. Bachchan. When Pushpa 2 was postponed, Sashi from Mythri Distribution urged them to take this date. Ravi Teja’s team, which had been working at a steady pace, suddenly ramped up their efforts due to this development. Financial and OTT-related issues further complicated the situation, making it inevitable for Mr. Bachchan to clash with Double iSmart, which had announced its release date first.

Harish Shankar expressed his immense respect for Puri Jagannadh and clarified that this clash was unintentional. He described the situation as an accident and emphasized that he would never willingly compete with Double iSmart, also starring Sanjay Dutt.

Despite the controversy, this Independence Day promises to be exciting for movie lovers. With several films, including small-budget ones, vying for attention, it appears that the industry is taking the August 15 release date very seriously. This surge in film releases comes as a response to the perceived lack of major hero films following Kalki 2898 AD.

Everything You Want to Know About Mr. Bachchan

The Telugu film written and directed by Harish Shankar stars Sachin Khedekar and Subhalekha Sudhakar in pivotal roles along with Ravi Teja, Jagapathi Babu and Bhagyashree Borse.

Reports suggest that the film is based on a real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. The film is set to hit the big screens on Independence Day 2024. According to the latest reports, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for the film. The movie is expected to be available for streaming on the platform after its theatrical run.

