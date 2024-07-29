Family Feud Erupts: Will Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Outshine Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara This Sankranti?

For quite some time, there have been tales of strained relations between the Allu and Mega families, with many rumors suggesting that the two sides are at odds. Allu Arjun’s recent political activities have fueled these speculations. Instead of campaigning for his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the LS elections, Allu Arjun attended a YSRCP candidate’s meeting in Nandyal. This move outraged and disappointed fans and family members, raising questions about whether Allu Aravind will challenge Chiranjeevi.

There have also been allegations that iconic star Allu Arjun, whose Pushpa was a smash hit and catapulted him onto the national stage, has been attempting to step out of the shadow of the Mega family. It appears that he used the LS election as a platform to accomplish this. However, the off-screen, quiet conflict is gradually evolving into something bigger.

Allu Aravind‘s Geetha Arts is putting together a big-budget film titled Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya. The film was expected to be released at the end of this year. But December is already jam-packed with new titles such as Pushpa 2, Kannappa, and Game Changer, among others. Additionally, NBK109 is scheduled to arrive around December/Sankranti time.

Sankranti features Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, as well as films starring Venkatesh and Ravi Teja. However, it appears that the Naga Chaitanya film might also be released on Sankranti if another film is pulled from the race, as we saw with the 2024 Sankranti. While other films could be postponed, Chiranjeevi‘s Vishwambhara will undoubtedly be released on Sankranti Day.

Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, is said to be Chiranjeevi’s most expensive project to date. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani. This socio-fantasy film is widely anticipated. Furthermore, Chiru believes that the Sankranti release will be lucky for him. The key question in the South industry remains: Will Allu Aravind release Thandel and take on Chiranjeevi?

