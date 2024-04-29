Thandel: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s Epic Action Sold To Netflix For A Record-Breaking Rs 40 Crore! - Deets Inside!

Naga Chaitanya is ready to take you on an exquisite, adrenaline-filled ride with Thandel. Chaitanya is a man of many talents, and he is now switching gears in a new look for Thandel, the action epic. Though filming is still ongoing, director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has already secured its digital rights. Reports revealed that the movie was sold to Netflix for a record-breaking Rs. 40 Crore! Here’s everything we know about the deal!

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti reunited for the upcoming action thriller Thandel, a rustic love story slated for theatrical release later this year. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the film, who gets back together with Chaitanya following Love Story (2021).

Thandel’s 40 Crore Netflix Deal

Hailed as Naga Chaitanya‘s finest film, Thandel is highly sought after not just in theaters but also on digital and satellite platforms. Netflix recently purchased the movie’s post-theatrical streaming rights, and the most recent Telugu media reports claim that the streamer paid an astounding 40 crores for those rights.

The 40 crores deal with Netflix represents the highest-ever digital deal for a movie starring Naga Chaitanya and indicates the high level of audience anticipation for the film.

According to a press release that the producers released, this is the biggest distribution that any of Chaitanya‘s films have ever received. They write, “The movie’s box office debut was enormous. For an astounding ₹40 Cr, Netflix, the top OTT platform, acquired the digital rights to Thandel in all South Indian and Hindi languages. For Naga Chaitanya, this is the largest digital deal to date. After Premam and Savyasachi, Chaitanya and Chandoo collaborated on Thandel, their third film together. In addition, this is Chaitanya’s second movie with Sai, following Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story.

What Is Thandel About?

Although the plot of the movie has not been revealed. The crew visited K Matchilesam, a fishing village, earlier this year. A fishing community resides in the village, which is close to Srikakulam. At the time, both Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti told the media that the movie was based on a real incident that happened in the village. To prepare for the movie, they interacted with the fishermen there for a long time.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi star in the upcoming drama Thandel. The movie is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

