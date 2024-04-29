Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases in India. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the epic sci-fi is about two months from release. Director Nag Ashwin has now reacted to criticism over similarities with Dune. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Zendaya played the role of Chani in Timothee Chalamet led Dune. Recently, a new poster of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled featuring Deepika Padukone as Padma. The release date, June 27, was announced, but netizens couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the lead female characters of the two films. Netizens termed it the “Zendayafication of Deepika in Kalki poster.”

Nag Ashwin on similarities between Dune & Kalki 2898 AD

At the VFX summit in Hyderabad, a student asked director Nag Ashwin about the similarities between Kalki 2898 AD and Dune. “Project K (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work,” said the student.

To this, Nag Ashwin reacted, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune (laughing).”

Just not that, Ashwin was also questioned about the title of the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer. He explained that the film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. He added, “It spans 6000 years, a sort of distance in time.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Rajendra Prasad, and Anna Ben.

It was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 9, 2024. However, the release was delayed due to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh elections scheduled for May 13, 2024.

