Dune: Part Two, or Dune 2, has reached yet another significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Timothee Chalamet has beaten his box office record in just a few months. His film Wonka was released at the end of 2023 and it was also a commercial success. Denis Villeneuve and the movie’s ensemble cast created an outstanding cinematic experience, and the people still can’t get enough of it. Scroll below for more.

It is the sequel to the 2021 movie and is based on Frank Herbert’s book. The first film also mesmerized audiences with its visuals and story-telling and won six Academy Awards. It has an ensemble cast, and Timothee could easily be said to be the heart and soul of it. Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin returned to support Timothee’s Paul Atreides. In the sequel, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler joined in.

According to Variety’s report, Dune 2 globally crossed the $700 million mark on Friday. Meanwhile, as per Box Office Mojo’s tally, the overseas market contributed $424.5 million; in the domestic market, it earned $279.7 million. The domestic collection is the biggest since Oppenheimer in the United States. The worldwide collection stands at $704.24 million. It will reportedly beat the 2023 movie Fast X‘s global cume today.

Dune 2 reportedly raked in an estimated $3 million internationally this weekend. It saw a drop of 28% from last weekend. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando predicts the Timothee Chalamet-led film is eyeing a $710-$720 global run at the box office.

Earlier this month, Variety confirmed that Dune 3 by Denis Villeneuve is happening, and Legendary also confirmed it. Speaking of the potential third film, the Dune 2 director told the NY Times, “That anger (felt by Chani) is tremendous. I don’t want to reveal what I’m going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I’m writing it right now. But there’s a lot of firepower there, and I’m very excited about that decision.”

