Jason Momoa has become a prominent name in Hollywood and has some big movies to his credit, like Fast X, Aquaman franchise, and Justice League; however, the actor seems dissatisfied as they don’t make it to the awards. Currently, Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2, is running in the theatres and is doing comparatively well.

Momoa’s initial acting projects include Baywatch, and he rose to fame with Game of Thrones. He played the role of Khal Drogo, husband of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. However, he was allegedly out of work for some time and was starving. He was with Lisa Bonet at that time. Again, his appearance as Arthur Curry in Justice League gave him a new fan base. Unfortunately, his 2023 DC film marked the end of the DCEU, and many want him to play the role of Lobo in the future.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jason Momoa expressed his wish to do ‘good movies.’ He said there are some movies he wishes to return to. It seemed like he took an alleged dig at his films like Aquaman 2 and Fast X with his latest comment. Jason said, “I’ve just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards. I’m not really that guy. So maybe one day it’d be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it’s a really, really good movie.”

Jason Momoa also spoke about Fast X part two as he is expected to return and reprise his character, Dante Reyes. He was praised for his performance in the Vin Diesel-led film.

Momoa said, “I put out my ideas, and we’ll see where it goes. But that’s probably a ways off. That’ll be fun to do. It’s fun playing the villain. It’s wonderful to play the villain.” The actor has not yet seen the script for the Fast X sequel. It is expected to be released in 2025.

Jason Momoa has the Minecraft movie in his kitty next, with Jack Black in the cast. It is also slated to be released in 2025.

