There is hardly a soul who has not watched Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Kung Fu Panda 4 star Jack Black is one of those fans who got hooked on the show and was visibly upset when a fan-favorite character died in Season 4. Yes, we are talking about Eddie Munson, played brilliantly by the British actor Joseph Quinn. The Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard-led series is one of the most popular on the streaming platform.

Earlier today, we reported that Black has been roped in to play Steve in the WB film Minecraft. The video game movie will feature Jason Momoa in the lead, and it is set to go on floors soon. Before that, he also has Kung Fu Panda 4 coming out this year, and fans could not be more delighted about it. Meanwhile, the filming of Stranger Things 5 is reported to start this month only and is expected to be released before 2025. Scroll below for more.

In Stranger Things 4, Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson becomes the bait so that Dustin and the others can escape as he attracts the Demobats with his guitar solo. He then dies in Dustin’s arms, leaving us all in tears. His death moved Jack Black, and he once shared his emotions while appearing at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Jack Black revealed that he and his son were hooked on Stranger Things, and it was all good, but he didn’t like how the makers killed off Eddie. He said, “I was geeking out pretty hard. And then I was like, ‘why did you kill the heavy metal guy? He was the best character'”. The seasoned actor then went on to imitate Eddie’s guitar solo from Stranger Things 4.

For the unversed, Jack is a music enthusiast and the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band Tenacious D, along with Kyle Gass. They have also released multiple albums.

Netflix Geeked shared the snippet of Jack Black’s interview from the red carpet on their X handle, and you can watch it here:

Jack Black is an Eddie Munson stan, and that's how I know all is good in this world. STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/gxRbXiZZPZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 11, 2022

On the work front, Jack Black’s Kung Fu Panda 4 is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror show set in the 1980s. It is a complete cinematic delight, from the BGM score to the cinematography, props, and everything. Besides the stellar performances by the cast and an intriguing storyline, the VFX is also one of the main reasons to get hooked on this show. And you can watch all the four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

