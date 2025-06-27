There has been a lot of excitement revolving around the popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s comeback as a group ever since they announced their world tour, DEADLINE. On June 26, the team released a teaser video clip featuring the band members – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose in cinematic shots. Although the members can be seen in cowboy aesthetics, people were quick to notice that Lisa has been given the shortest amount of screen time in the video compared to the other members.

This has sparked a debate online. Fans have been giving divided reactions to the video clip, as many have been pointing out how Lalisa is getting treated in group promotions. A lot of people bashed their agency, YG Entertainment, as well. The excitement quickly turned into a heated conversation, and X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with such comments. Scroll ahead.

Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Snubbed In DEADLINE World Tour Teaser Video?

The teaser video of BLACKPINK’s world tour opens with Rose, where she can be seen calling the other girls, leading to separate sequences where the members make an appearance from their areas. All the members then feature in a car with a license plate BLINK, going to an undisclosed destination. While the visuals are quite rich in style and aesthetics, the band’s members looked quite dashing in cowboy hats and coats. The dramatic stares and dusty road left the fans intrigued.

But that’s not the case. As soon as the video clip went viral on social media platforms, netizens quickly noticed Lisa’s limited screen appearance compared to other members, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo. While the other girls got their due segments as solo introductions, Lisa’s part seemed much shorter and cut off. Fans stated that she didn’t get to flaunt her moment in the clip.

Sharing the frustration, one of the fans wrote on X, “Lisa’s part is the shortest as usual even though she’s the most popular Blackpink member and K-pop idol.” Another one commented, “Everyone having a solo set but Lisa. Everyone having more than 2s but Lisa. Everyone having clear shots and zoom, but Lisa (used capcut on my sis).” Another comment can be read, “I knew why they always gave her the shortest part because she was the hottest and most eye-catching girl among them.”

Fans even compared side-by-side to show how much time others got while Lisa’s introduction flashed by in a second. The online bash has been growing, but there has not been any response from BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, yet. Is it intentional or an oversight? DEADLINE world tour will launch on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

Well, what do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

