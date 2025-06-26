BLACKPINK’s latest announcement about their world tour as a band brought in a lot of backlash. Ever since the announcement, it has been surrounded by controversy, and one of the major reasons for the trigger is that the girl gang hasn’t released any album or a song since their last tour. There have been a lot of rumors about the band and YG Entertainment for not releasing any news until they dropped the date.

On June 23, the news was confirmed that the girl band will be debuting their new songs at their shows at Goyang on July 5 and 6 during their world tour, per Koreaboo. As soon as the news went viral, netizens started to show repulsion and lashed out at the team’s agency, YG Entertainment. On social media platforms ‘BOYCOTT YG ENTERTAINMENT’ trended as well. So, scroll ahead to know why the agency and the members – Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose- are facing the negativity.

Why Fans Are Hitting BLACKPINK With Hatred?

Earlier, people were lashing out at YG Entertainment for sabotaging the band BLACKPINK. But now, the fans who call themselves BLINKs have demanded an explanation. X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with their opinions. While one stated, “I hope BLACKPINK takes ownership of their group name and establishes their own label, just like they did as solo artists, or find a label. YG no longer suits them and I wish they’d see this and move forward. The girls lurk on here, and i hope they know how disappointed we feel.” Another one commented, “Just face the reality, the girls (or some of them) don’t want group activities.”

Just face the reality, the girls (or some of them) don’t want group activities. — KLFU (@luiwai55) June 23, 2025

the girls are powerful enough to do this if they wanted to and they know it. we just want the best treatment for the pinks, it’s all we’re asking and ever wanted. — َ (@pinksview) June 23, 2025

i hope BLACKPINK takes ownership of their group name and establishes their own label, just like they did as solo artists, or find a label. YG no longer suits them and i wish they’d see this and move forward. the girls lurk on here, and i hope they know how disappointed we feel. — َ (@pinksview) June 23, 2025

One of the fans tweeted, “BLACKPINK need to owe us an explanation. This is just DISRESPECTFUL to the fans.” Another X user commented, “And all their solo release+ promotions should’ve been done in 2024 not in 2025 , they renewed the contract and purposely delayed the time for the Group . If anyone is to blame it’s the members.”

BLACKPINK need to owe us an explanation. This is just DISRESPECTFUL to the fans. — ✧ (@mndublinkk) June 23, 2025

And all their solo release+ promotions should’ve been done in 2024 not in 2025 , they renewed the contract and purposely delayed the time for the Group . If anyone is to blame it’s the members — ֶָ֢ (@BP4ACES) June 23, 2025



This controversy has even allegedly led to the resale of tickets for BLACKPINK’s world tour. Their group photo has also received mixed reactions from netizens.

How Did Lisa’s Message Get In The Middle Of This Controversy?

Amid all the tour controversy, Lisa’s message to her fans about the band preparing and practicing for the tour has been received with great hatred. People started to call her message ‘damage control’.

LISA SAID THE PINKS ARE PRACTICING HARD FOR THE CONCERT pic.twitter.com/s9GQ8SJ4qS — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) June 23, 2025

And when Jisoo shared the picture on her Instagram story featuring all four band members doing a clove flower gesture with their hands, it left fans a little shocked. A lot of people were happy and excited to see all of them together once again, and many thought they were trying to ‘damage control’ the whole situation and the controversy before it got out of hand. This controversy stemmed from the point when their disbandment was announced. It seems the public can’t accept the fact that they are back again under their agency, YG Entertainment.

