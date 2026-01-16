BLACKPINK’s official social media handle provided an update on the group’s highly anticipated comeback album DEADLINE on January 14. The following day, the album details were also released. However, fans had mixed reactions to the album variants.

While many expressed their enthusiasm for the quartet’s comeback, several fans expressed their disappointment at the excessive variations. They also wondered if the mini-album would feature very few songs, as was the history with BLACKPINK’s previous releases.

📢#BLACKPINK 3rd MINI ALBUM [DEADLINE] 발매 안내 공지 지금 이 순간 가장 빛나는 블랙핑크의 현재이자, 앞으로 나아갈 방향을 각인시키는 BLACKPINK 3rd MINI ALBUM [DEADLINE] MOOD LIGHT Ver. 이 발매됩니다. PRE-ORDER LINK ➡️https://t.co/MPuHI1JRlR#블랙핑크 #3rdMINIALBUM #DEADLINE… pic.twitter.com/aFZOz4h8Qc — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) January 15, 2026

X Users React To BLACKPINK’s Mini Album DEADLINE

Many users admitted they weren’t impressed by the variants’ aesthetics. “Why do they sound like phone colour variants,” one user wrote.

Why do they sound like phone colour variants 😭 — vada (@chaosNnoodles) January 15, 2026

Some fans also pointed out that several snapshots on the cover were taken during the group’s Deadline tour.

Look they spoiled this before in their light show pic.twitter.com/NOGOwN3zpc — Legendary (@TypicalWorlord) January 15, 2026

The length of the album was a concern for many as well. They were disappointed that they wouldn’t get a full album.

“MINI? We deserve full!!” one user wrote.

MINI? We deserve full!! — Miguel (@SelsGraceful) January 15, 2026

“I’m so offended that we’re gonna get a mini album but i will take it anyways ty yg,” another user commented, echoing a similar sentiment.

im so offended that we’re gonna get a mini album but i will take it anyways ty yg pic.twitter.com/CEmdo6iPQP — gabb (@gabbggr_) January 15, 2026

“Let me guess, 2 songs?” a third fan wrote on X.

Let me guess, 2 songs? — Carolin (@Caroswasteland) January 14, 2026

However, some reviews lauded the cover as well. They wrote, “mood light is so cute”.

mood light is so cute — 🎶 (@redfoxsunshine) January 16, 2026

The tracklist could be, according to this X user.

1. Jump

2. New Track

3. New Track

4. Jump Remix

💀💀💀💀 — AZULA (@azulaxlime) January 14, 2026

“Wanted a full album but okay,” more complaints about the album’s length flowed in.

Wanted a full album but okay pic.twitter.com/vc8Ue5KIW7 — Amorejs (@youaremylove685) January 14, 2026

All You Need To Know About DEADLINE

DEADLINE is set to be released on February 27, 2026, via YG Entertainment. The album borrows its name from the group’s global concert, DEADLINE. Last year, the group released a single, “Jump”, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200.

While the song “Jump” is expected to be on the album, the remaining tracklist has not yet been unveiled. Preorders for the album opened on Weverse on January 15, 2026. The album comes in five versions, namely, BLACK, PINK, SILVER, GREY, and MOOD LIGHT. The prices range from 15,600 KRW (roughly $11) to 59,400 KRW (roughly $42). In addition to physical CDs, Deadline will also be available on digital platforms and streaming services upon release.

The 19-second teaser for the album features a black background with metallic-pink fonts flickering through. The audio sounds like a high-speed car revving up. The teaser ends with the release date and time for the album. The albums were reported to have been sold out within minutes of opening the pre-orders.

Different Versions Of The Mini Album

BLACK Version: Includes a standard CD, a BLACK-themed photobook featuring exclusive concept images, one random selfie photocard from the four members, a BLACK group postcard, a folded BLACK version poster insert, a logo and graphic sticker set, and a printed credit/message card. It is priced at 22,300 KRW (roughly $17).

PINK Version: Comes with a standard CD, a PINK concept photobook with its own set of visuals, one random member selfie photocard, a PINK-themed group postcard, a folded PINK version poster insert, a themed sticker pack, and a printed credit/message card. It is priced at 22,300 KRW (roughly $17).

SILVER Version: Features a standard CD, a SILVER-themed photobook showcasing sleek, metallic-style visuals, one random selfie photocard, a SILVER group postcard, a folded SILVER version poster insert, a graphic sticker sheet, and a printed credit/message card. It is priced at 15,600 KRW (roughly $11).

GRAY Version: Includes a standard CD, a GRAY concept photobook highlighting minimalist, industrial-inspired visuals, one random selfie photocard, a GRAY group postcard, a folded GRAY version poster insert, a logo sticker set, and a printed credit/message card. It is priced at 26,700 KRW (roughly $19).

MOOD LIGHT Version: Contains a special MOOD LIGHT package box with a built-in mood lamp or hourglass-style light, a mini CD in a special format, an exclusive MOOD LIGHT photobook, one random premium selfie photocard, a special postcard set, decorative stickers, and envelope-style packaging with a message card. It is priced at 59,400 KRW (roughly USD 42).

Watch the teaser for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE here:

