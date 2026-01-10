Actress extraordinaire Son Ye-jin has captivated audiences with her brilliant acting and graceful charm since her debut on Korean television in 2000. One of the early proponents of Hallyu (Korean wave), her contribution to the propagation of Korean stories outside South Korea has been remarkable.

Son Ye-jin turns 44 this month. This is the perfect time to take a look at some of her best K-dramas. Here are five handpicked Korean series that fans can watch to celebrate the prolific actress.

1. Crash Landing On You (2019-20)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Lee Jung-hyo

Lee Jung-hyo Streaming on: Netflix

Plot: A wealthy heiress, Yoon Se-ri, ends up parachuting into North Korea mistakenly. There she meets Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok and falls in love with him. The story may seem implausible, but the sincere storytelling and sizzling chemistry of the actors (the main leads are married in real life) are reason enough to binge this series.

2. Alone In Love (2006)

IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Director: Han Ji-seung

Han Ji-seung Streaming On: Apple TV, Amazon Prime’s KOCWA+ channel

Plot: Despite their divorce two years before, Lee Dong-Jin and Yoo Eun-Ho keep making plans to meet, including grabbing dinner at the hotel where they got married to make use of a coupon. Unable to figure out how they fit into each other’s lives but unwilling to let go, this beautiful K-drama is a mature take on love and relationships.

3. Something In The Rain (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Ahn Pan-seok

Ahn Pan-seok Streaming On: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Plot: Noona romances or romance stories where the female lead is older than the male lead were having a moment in 2018. Son Ye-jin won our hearts with this tender tale of a woman who falls for her best friend’s younger brother.

4. Thirty-Nine (2022)

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director: Kim Sang-ho

Kim Sang-ho Streaming on: Netflix

Plot: Three 39-year-old women navigate friendships, love, and emotional turmoil in this charming 12-episode K-drama. Son Ye-jin, joined by Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun, resolves to care less about what others think, instead living life to the fullest.

5. Personal Taste (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Son Hyung-suk, Noh Jong-chan

Son Hyung-suk, Noh Jong-chan Streaming On: ODK, Rakuten Viki

Plot: A furniture designer, Park Kae-in, allows an architect, Jeon Jin-ho, to rent a part of Sanggojae, a modernized Korean house designed by her father, after mistakenly thinking he’s gay. He wants access to Sanggojae so his company can win a contract. But what happens when Kae-in and Jin-ho develop real feelings for each other?

