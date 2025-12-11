A new romantic comedy series is coming to Netflix that will pique the interest of K-drama enthusiasts globally. Can This Love Be Translated? brings together Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung in a gentle love story that mixes language, emotion, and an unexpected connection. The streaming platform has recently revealed the release date of the Korean series.

Release Date Of Can This Love Be Translated

Netflix has announced that Can This Love Be Translated will be available for streaming in the USA, Korea, India, and other countries starting January 16, 2026. The reveal featured a poster that showcased the leads facing opposite directions. Their faces can barely be seen as the poster includes only the back portion of their heads.

The announcement post on Instagram read, “Can This Love Be Translated, a new rom-com series starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, premieres January 16. A topsy-turvy romance unfolds when a multilingual interpreter is assigned to work with a global celebrity while traveling the world together.”

The series is expected to draw a large global audience due to its international backdrop and its much-loved lead duo. The poster features the word ‘love’ in eight different languages, which could be a hint that the series might be dubbed in eight languages.

Plot Of Can This Love Be Translated

The series covers the story of Joo Ho-jin, played by Kim Seon-ho. He is a skilled translator fluent in languages such as English, Japanese, and Italian. His ability enables others to communicate effortlessly, although he struggles to manage his own feelings.

Cha Mu-hee, portrayed by Go Youn-jung, is an actress who gains fame following a successful zombie project. She is warm but guarded, and she carries a quiet sense of distance. Ho-jin becomes her translator for the show, and this forces them to spend a lot of time together. Their contrasting views on love lead to conflict, and a few humorous scenes ensue as a result. Gradually, they start to grasp each other beyond communication.

Viewers can stream this romantic K-drama exclusively on Netflix from January 16, 2026.

