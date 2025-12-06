Chainsaw Man carries its wild energy straight into the home market, turning the season on its head in a way few expected. The film’s run has been nothing short of a spectacle, with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc climbing straight to #1 in the American box office and holding the top spot in Japan for 7 full weeks. It even pushed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle out of the way during that run. With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and critics calling it an instant classic, the film has lived up to the noise surrounding it and turned into the anime event everyone has been talking about.

Chainsaw Man Digital Release Date & Platforms

Only in its second breath does the big update arrive. The digital release date has been set for December 9, shared through the official English Chainsaw Man account. The platform list is still under wraps, though Amazon Prime Video and Fandango are the most likely homes. This early digital arrival puts Chainsaw Man ahead of Demon Slayer in an unexpected turn, especially since Infinity Castle reached theaters a month earlier.

💣 BOOM 💥 For the first time ever, the explosive anime event of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc comes home. Sub and dub versions are available exclusively at your favorite Digital retailer Tuesday, Dec 9. #ChainsawManMovie pic.twitter.com/ZDU6isUnKT — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) December 5, 2025

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Still In Theaters But Streaming Soon

The film remains in theaters worldwide, and there is still no confirmed date for when it will be available on streaming services like Crunchyroll or Netflix. The physical Blu-ray timeline is also a mystery, and given how studios typically operate, that window may remain closed until the theatrical run finally concludes.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer remains without any digital release announcement at all, partly because Infinity Castle only recently arrived in China, while Chainsaw Man is unlikely to enter that market. Demon Slayer’s digital window is expected sometime in 2026, which makes Chainsaw Man’s early home arrival feel even more curious.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Story & Impact

The story itself picks up right after the end of Season 1, bringing Denji into the unforgettable Reze Arc. His meeting with Reze, along with the pull she has on his feelings for Makima, shaped one of the most talked-about sections of the manga. MAPPA’s film version gave it the treatment fans had hoped for, capturing every detail that made the arc so popular in print.

The movie carries a weight that stands apart from most anime releases this year. It taps into young love, heartbreak, and the kind of emotion that hits with a sting. That tone also explains the R rating, which the film earns through honesty rather than any attempt at fan service. Some viewers misunderstood its nudity as something else, though those willing to see the human side of the story walked out shaken in the best way.

Demon Slayer, on the other hand, continues to shine through its massive reach, and Infinity Castle leans on a more traditional shonen rhythm that invites a wide audience.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns are both currently running in theaters, offering a big-screen experience for those who want to enjoy the movie before it shifts to home viewing.

