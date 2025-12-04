Jason Statham steps back into the spotlight once again as his deep-sea monster swims into the holiday season with fresh energy. The Meg and its wild sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, rise from the depths and glide straight into the living rooms of fans, giving everyone a chance to revisit the mayhem that turned Statham into the unshakable face of prehistoric underwater danger. The big shark, the bigger battles, the sinking of reputations, and the saving of lives, everything returns with the same bold bite that made audiences flock to these creature features in the first place.

The Meg & Meg 2 Swim To A New Free Streaming Home

Both films slide onto a new streaming home, and they do it without costing a single penny to watch. As per CBR, The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench landed on Tubi, opening the underwater gates for free from December 1, setting up the perfect holiday snack for creature-feature lovers who enjoy seeing Jason Statham stare down a monster that belongs in an ancient age.

The Meg Storyline & Cast

The story of The Meg begins with Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, a professional rescue diver carrying the weight of a partially successful rescue that leaves his reputation bruised. His old friend Mac Mackreides, billionaire Jack Morris, and Doctor Minway Zhang pull him back into the game with an expedition into the Mariana Trench. Their adventure stirs up a living megalodon from the prehistoric era, and the deep-sea exploration turns into a long swim away from a creature that does not like sharing its territory.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast, featuring Li Bingbing as Suyin, Sophia Cai as Meiying, Robert Taylor as Doctor Heller, Jessica McNamee as Lori, Rainn Wilson as Morris, Cliff Curtis as Mac, and Winston Chao as Zhang. The mix of science, fear, and giant teeth helped The Meg pull in more than $529 million at the box office in 2018, far above its $178 million production budget.

Chew on this: THE MEG premiered five years ago today 🦈 pic.twitter.com/rzZhlMW2f9 — Meg 2 (@MegMovie) August 10, 2023

Jason Statham Keeps His Action Slate Busy

Statham continues to stay busy even if he does not return to the deep sea soon. His two upcoming 2026 releases, Shelter from Ric Roman Waugh and Mutiny from Jean-Francois Richet, feature him in the lead role while he also serves as producer. He is also set to return as assassin Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, with the release date still under wraps.

The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench are streaming free on Tubi from December 1, bringing Statham’s underwater showdowns back into the spotlight for the holiday season.

