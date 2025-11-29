Predator: Badlands is marching into its fourth weekend with strong momentum, riding a steady global climb that now pushes it past Jason Statham’s hit action thriller. Headlined by Elle Fanning’s lead turn and a fresh new take on the iconic sci-fi franchise, the film has quietly built a solid worldwide presence as it edges closer to the $200 million milestone.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Performance: Holds Strong During Holiday Season

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Badlands climbed to $80.2 million at the domestic box office and added $83.5 million internationally, bringing its global haul to $163.7 million, while being comfortably placed in the 21st position among the top worldwide grossers of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

Predator: Badlands Box Office Summary

North America – $80.2 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $163.8 million

Predator: Badlands Edges Past The Beekeeper But Faces A Break-Even Battle

The $80.2 million mark at home puts Predator: Badlands well ahead of The Beekeeper, from director David Ayer. That’s not it, the film has also surpassed the worldwide collection of the 2024 Jason Statham thriller, which records a total of $162.6 million. However, it is worth noting that Badlands is far away from beating its overseas record of $96.3 million.

The win looks neat on paper, though the road ahead remains long. Predator: Badlands arrived with a reported $105 million budget, and by the usual 2.5x multiplier rule, it needs around $262.5 million worldwide to break even. As of now, it sits at a little above $160 million, while it seems out of reach to break even, but every dollar matters for the movie. The studios split ticket sales with theaters, and marketing eats its own share, turning that break-even line into something that needs determination and, most importantly, lucky weekends.

No Streaming Date As Theatrical Run Stays Strong

Predator: Badlands remains a theatrical-only title for now. There is no sign of it on Prime Video, not even a placeholder or a coming-soon tag, which signals a longer wait before it reaches homes. The film continues to draw steady business despite newer releases pushing in, giving 20th Century Studios no reason to rush its digital shift. When the streaming window finally opens, the film is expected to land on Hulu alongside the other recent entries in the Predator line.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

