Zootopia 2 is going to be a huge phenomenon during its opening weekend. The animated sequel has already crossed its first milestone at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to earn many more box office milestones in its opening weekend. The Zootopia sequel is poised to have one of the biggest Thanksgiving opening weekends ever for Hollywood movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The buddy cop comedy animation produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is a sequel to Zootopia, featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate in key roles. The animated movie is set to become the trending movie worldwide after its opening weekend. The sequel has been worth the wait.

Crosses $100 million at the worldwide box office in just two days!

Based on data provided by Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $32.4 million at the overseas box office across seventeen international markets on Thursday. The movie has hit the $74 million cume after two days at the overseas box office, including more than $50 million collection from China alone. Allied to the $59.1 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the film has crossed $100 million and now stands at $133.2 million global cume.

Poised to cross $500 million globally on its 5-day opening weekend

According to reports, the animated sequel is projected to earn between $155 million and $165 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film is expected to open with a collection between $365 million and $410 million in its debut weekend. Therefore, the film is expected to surpass $500 million at the worldwide box office by its opening weekend. The Zootopia sequel is poised to earn between $520 million and $575 million on its opening weekend worldwide.

What is the film about?

The sequel to Zootopia brings back the buddy cop duo Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, who find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Jason Bateman and Shakira starrer Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

