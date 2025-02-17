Shakira’s world tour has hit an unexpected pause as the superstar finds herself hospitalized due to abdominal issues. The 48-year-old Colombian sensation disclosed the unfortunate news on her Instagram stories, stating that she was rushed to the ER on Saturday night and remains under medical care.

Shakira’s Concert Cancellation In Peru

While breaking the news to her fans, the Hips Don’t Lie singer also announced the cancellation of her scheduled concert in Lima, Peru. “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” Shakira began in her statement. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.”

She added, “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform.” “My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you,” she stated. “Thank you all for your understanding. I love you all.”

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira’s health scare comes just days after the launch of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. It is her first tour in seven years and celebrates her 12th studio album, released in March 2024.

If all goes well, she is set to perform next in Colombia on February 20, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, and the United States before concluding in San Francisco on June 30.

Shakira’s Empowering Speech After Grammy Win

Earlier this month, Shakira stole the spotlight at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she won Best Latin Pop Album. The pop icon delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech while being accompanied by her sons Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, whom she shares with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

Shakira at the #Grammys: “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it and I will always fight with you.” https://t.co/9dIiaa1yj3 pic.twitter.com/wcQlMFq4J0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2025

She said, “’I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it. I will always fight with you.” Shakira also had a special message for hardworking women, referencing her 2009 hit She Wolf.

“To all of those women who worked really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true She Wolves. So this is for you too.” She also gave a sweet shout-out to her sons and gushed, “They are here with me. I’m so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you.”

